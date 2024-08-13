Dr Varun selected for USA scholarship - A
Published: August 13, 2024
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Dr Varun Suryawanshi has been selected for the Teacher Assistantship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison of USA.
He has completed his Bachelor of Physiotherapy at MGM Medical College and received admission to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, one of the top universities in the USA, for postgraduate courses in physiotherapy. He was also awarded a scholarship by the same university.