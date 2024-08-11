Dr Varun selected for USA scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Varun Rajeshsingh Suryawanshi was selected for the Teacher Assistantship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison of USA.

He has completed his Bachelor of Physiotherapy at MGM Medical College.

He got an admission to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, one of the top universities in the USA, for postgraduate courses in Physiotherapy. He was also awarded a scholarship by the same university.