Dr Venkat & Dr Aparna elected on Mgmt Council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Venkat Lamb and Dr Aparna Patil were elected as members of the management council (MC) of Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Saturday.

A total of 55 voters exercised their franchise in the election conducted in the academic council (AC) meeting held in Bamu today under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were seated seated on the dais.

Newly elected 17 members were felicitated and later election process was implemented from 12 noon to 1 pm. 55 members out of a total of 60, were present.

Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Dr Vaibhav Murumkar, Dr Navnath Aghave were members of the scrutiny committee in the election process. The counting of votes was conducted in Management Council Hall.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhile declared the result while VC Dr Pramod Yeole presented a certificate of victory to the winners. There were four candidates in the fray for the two MC members in two groups.

In the first group, Dr Venkat Lamb was declared winner with 35 votes against Dr Rajesh Lahane (20 votes). In the second group, Dr Aparna Patil won the election with 37 votes and defeated Dr Rekha Gule (18 votes). Dr Lamb has been working in the History Department of Indraraj College, Sillod for the past 20 years while Dr Patil has worked at the Hindi Department of Pratisthan College, Paithan, for two decades.

Husband-wife on BoS

Dr Aparna Patil is a member of the Board of Studies (BoS) of Hindi and was elected on MC while her husband Dr Sarjerao Jige is chairman of BoS of Marathi and a member of AC. Both of them work in the same college and first were elected on the authorities of the university.