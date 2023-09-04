Dr Vijay Borgaonkar is new president of Hernia Society of India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Borgaonkar, the noted surgeon and Chief of Krupamayi Hospital Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (Aurangabad) has been elected as the President of the Hernia Society of India (HSI), New Delhi. It is a national honour conferred on him, and a matter of great pride for the city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The HSI is an 18 years old organisation that represents India in the Asia Pacific Hernia Society (APHS) as a member. It is dedicated to spread the science and technology for the treatment of Hernia.

In the recent national annual conference at Hyderabad, the new body of office-bearers was installed for 2023-2025. They are as follows: President - Dr Vijay Borgaonkar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar); Secretary - Dr Sarfraz Baig (Kolkata); Treasurer - Dr Sumeet Shah (New Delhi); President Elect Dr Manish Baijal (New Delhi); immediate past president - Dr Deepraj Bhandarkar and (Mumbai).

Dr Borgaonkar said many new techniques have evolved, in respect of Hernia treatment, during the last decade. It is a matter of great challenge to spread this technology to all the corners of India. Particularly, the postgraduate students and young surgeons need to be trained. Dr Borgaonkar plans to accomplish this with the help of all the HSI Executive Council members across the entire country. Many prominent doctors and surgeons throughout the country like Dr. Pradeep Choubey (founder president of HSI Delhi), Dr. Rajesh Khullar (President APHS), Dr Anil Sharma (APHS), Dr Sanap (President, Surgical Society of Aurangabad), Dr Pathrikar (Secretary S.S.A) have congratulated Dr. Vijay Borgaonkar for this honour.