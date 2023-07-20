Dr Vishnu leaves for Canada
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vishnu Patil, an associate professor from Deogiri College has left for Canada to attend International Shaw Conference. A Bryden Scholarship and special fund for travelling was sanctioned for him. He will submit a research paper on 'Love As a Political Category.' The conference is being organised in Canada.