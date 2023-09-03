Dr Vishwanath Joshi passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vishwanath Sitaram Joshi (93) passed away on Saturday due to a brief illness. Dr Joshi was working as head of department of political science at Saraswati Bhuvan College of arts and commerce, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He started Vichar Prakashan with his colleagues and wrote many books including 'Political Philosophy of Plato and Aristotle', 'Western Political Philosophy', 'India's Foreign Policy', 'Total Revolution', 'Major Communist Systems - Russia and China', 'Janta Party - Political and Economic Policy' and ‘Modernization in Maharashtra’.

Under his scholarly guidance, many students have won many prizes at the state and national level in elocution and debate competitions. He retired in 1991 after 30 years of long service. He is survived by his son Deepak, daughters Veena, Shobhana and Meghna, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and grandchildren.