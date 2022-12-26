Dr Vivek passes away

Aurangabad: A senior pathologist (Class I) at State Employees Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital Dr Vivek Shrikrishna Bengali (59, Cidco N-1 Town Centre) died of a brief illness on Sunday midnight. He leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.

The last rites upon him were performed at the Mukundwadi crematorium. He was the husband of Prof (Dr) Rashmi Bengali of Government Medical College’s Department of Anesthesiology.