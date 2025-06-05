Dr Wakte appointed director of Innovation & Incubation Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Pravin Shridhar Wakte was appointed as the Director of the ‘Innovation, Incubation and Linkages (IIL)’ centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made the appointment. He took over from the outgoing director Dr Bhalchandra Waykar.

He has been working in the Department of Chemical Technology for the last 25 years. During this period, he has served in the positions of Head of Department, Santpith Coordinator, member of the Academic and Management Councils. He has also served as the Pro-VC of Bamu during 2019-20.