Dr Zubin D'souza takes over as IHM-A principal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Zubin D'souza has taken over as the Principal and Dean, Institute of Hotel Management, Aurangabad (IHM-A). He comes with over two decades of operational experience in some of the leading hospitality institutions around the world. He spent the last five years shaping minds at the Indian School of Hospitality in Gurgaon, said Farhat Jamal, Chairman, Maulana Azad Educational Trust. Dr D’souza holds dual doctorates in Organisation Behaviour and Human Analytics. He has published eleven books on wide ranging topics that span leadership, hospitality, and food.