Draft for genealogy determination sent to Govt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad on Wednesday sent a draft to the State government to determine the genealogy for the issuance of Marath Kunbi certificates.

In the draft, it was stated that an independent machinery or sub-divisional officer should be appointed to issue Kunbi certificates based on the pedigree found in Maratha-Kunbi's old records in Marathwada. The government is likely to create a system based on this draft.

Nearly 36,000 Kunbi entries were found in old documents of the region. Most entries have only the first name, not the last name. Tracing genealogy through those records is a complicated task. It is difficult to get a Kunbi certificate without genealogy. MLA Bachhu Kadu also talked about the problem.

He suggested the divisional administration to prepare a draft in line with the creation of a special working mechanism for this. Accordingly, the Divisional Commissioner prepared a draft and sent it to the government.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner ordered the District Collector to hold a camp on January 17 and 18 in the Gram Panchayat to issue certificates from Kunbi records. In the villages of Marathwada where the Kunbi records were found, the records were read through a public announcement on Wednesday. Based on the records, caste certificates were distributed in some villages along with application forms.