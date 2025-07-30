Draft prabhag structures of region’s 5 municipal corporations and 49 councils begin from July 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The process of submitting draft prabhag structure proposals for five municipal corporations and 49 municipal councils in the Marathwada region to the Urban Development Department (UDD) will begin from July 31. According to an order issued by the UDD, proposals from all municipal corporations and councils across Maharashtra are to be submitted for approval.

A special cell has been formed with the approval of the Principal Secretary (UDD: 2) to forward the final prabhag structure proposals of all local self-governing bodies to the State Election Commission (SEC). This cell will scrutinise all draft proposals along with the guidelines and send the final ones to the Commission for approval. The schedule for submission of proposals has been set between July 30 and August 6.

On July 31, the proposals of six municipal councils of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district – Kannad, Paithan, Gangapur, Khuldabad, Vaijapur and Sillod; three councils each of Jalna and Hingoli districts.

On August 1, the proposals of seven municipal councils of Parbhani district, six councils of Beed district will be submitted.

On August 2, 12 municipal councils of Nanded district and on August 4, 8 councils of Dharashiv (Osmanabad) district and 4 councils of Latur district.

Municipal Corporation proposal submission dates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation – August 6 & 7.

Jalna Municipal Corporation – August 7.

Parbhani Municipal Corporation – August 8 and

Nanded-Waghala & Latur Municipal Corporations – August 9.