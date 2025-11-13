Draft voter lists to be published on Nov 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration has started preparing prabhag-wise draft voter lists for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Earlier, the state election commission (SEC) had instructed the municipal corporation to publish these lists on November 14, but the schedule has now been revised. The draft voter lists will instead be published on Thursday, November 20.

For the municipal corporation elections, ward boundaries have already been finalised, and the reservation draw has also been completed. The SEC had earlier announced the programme for preparing and publishing voter lists. Initially, November 4 was set as the date for releasing the draft lists, which was later postponed to November 14. However, as per the new directive received from the SEC on Thursday, the draft voter lists will now be officially released on November 20.