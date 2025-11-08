Drainage project stalled due to paucity of funds!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The ongoing work to lay drainage lines in newly developed colonies across the city’s three assembly constituencies has hit a roadblock due to a shortage of funds. The ambitious project, estimated to cost around ₹850 crore, has come to a halt, creating political discomfort for the ruling party ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Many aspiring candidates had promised residents that drainage lines would be laid under this project, and now those assurances hang in the balance.

Several new colonies have developed in areas within the municipal corporation limits, but most lack proper drainage systems. Residents currently rely on septic tanks, and to make the city ‘septic tank–free,’ detailed project reports (DPRs) were prepared for each assembly constituency. Some areas were covered under the central government’s AMRUT-2 scheme, while others were included in the state government’s urban development (Nagarothan) scheme. A separate ₹200-crore drainage project is being implemented for Satara–Deolai.

In the Central and East assembly constituencies, work had begun under the Nagarothan scheme, but for the past few months, no funds have been released by the state government. As a result, the Ankita Constructions Company has stopped work. The drainage projects in the East constituency (₹207 crore) and Central constituency (₹193 crore) have been stalled midway.

Although the state had approved the release of ₹11.70 crore under the Nagarothan scheme, the money has not yet reached the municipal corporation. Under AMRUT-2, only ₹50 crore has been received so far, even though work worth more than that amount has already been completed. The contractor is unable to continue without additional funds, causing further delays.

Political parties in a tight spot

With the municipal elections approaching, candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance had based much of their campaign on promises linked to the drainage project. However, since many of these works have not even started, several aspiring candidates now find themselves in a difficult position.

20 percent work completed

“About 20 percent of the drainage project in the East and Central assembly constituencies has been completed. A request for additional funds has been made to the state government. Some funds have been received, and more are expected soon. Work by the contractor is ongoing in certain areas. There is no major financial issue, and the project will be completed within the planned timeframe,” said Anil Tanpure, executive engineer (Drainage).