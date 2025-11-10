Drainage water leakage in front of District Training Center continues for four days
Drainage water has been flowing continuously near the District Training Center in the Connaught area for the past three to four days, causing inconvenience to nearby residents and commuters. Despite repeated complaints, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has not yet initiated repair work. Locals have urged the authorities to take immediate action and resolve the issue at the earliest.