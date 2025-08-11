Drama Appreciation Writing Competition in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM College of Communication, Culture and Media and Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation will jointly organise a three-day Jigisha Natya Sahwas Mahotsav at MGM premises between August 22 and 24.

The highlight of this drama festival is the exhibition of drama books, which will be organised at the cafeteria of Rukmini Theatre. Drama is not only a medium of entertainment, but also a medium of contemplation that enriches life. This book exhibition will be very important in terms of book distribution and inculcating theatrical thought.

A drama appreciation writing competition will be held to involve readers in this initiative. For details, one may contact the college. The last date of sending appreciation is August 18.