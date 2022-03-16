Drastic increase in show fees of Sant Eknath Rangmandir

Privatization of management and maintenance work

Aurangabad, March 16:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has renovated the Sant Eknath Rangmandir by spending Rs 8 crore. Considering the opposition to the privatization of the theater, the administration decided to run the theater itself. However, the corporation has drastically increased the show fees. The corporation will now charge Rs 20,000 for a three-hour drama show and Rs 30,000 for a Lavani programme. The management and maintenance of the theater will be privatized.

Sant Eknath Rangmandir is the center of various cultural, social, literary and political movements in the city. In all, Rs 8.50 crore was spent on maintenance and repair of the theater. The administration had initiated the privatization process so that the quality of various facilities of the theater should remain the same in future. But it received stiff opposition from the artists and political members. But the management and maintenance repairs will be privatized soon. Before completing the privatization process, the municipal administration has increased the rent of the theater.

How will be the new rates:

A fee of Rs 20,000 will be charged for one play of 3 hours. A deposit of Rs 25,000 will also have to be paid. A rent of Rs 30,000 will be charged for the lavni programme and a deposit of Rs 50,000 will have to be paid. Also, Rs 15,000 will be charged for the school programme, prize distribution ceremony with a deposit of Rs 25,000. Classical singing and dance, meetings, conventions, conferences, filming, magic shows, cultural and other events will be charged Rs 25,000 with a deposit of Rs 25,000. In addition, Rs 5,000 will be charged for training for the school programme with a deposit of Rs 10,000. The corporation will levy a GST of 18 per cent.