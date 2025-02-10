Draw of lots for RTE admissions held; parents to get msg on Feb 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The draw of lots for admissions on 25 per cent of seats reserved in private English schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act was picked up online on Monday.

More than 16,800 students applied for admissions from the district this year from January 14 to February 2 for the academic year 20252-26. There are 4,402 seats in 562 schools in the district. The draw of lots was picked in Pune today. The Education Department will start sending messages on the registered mobile numbers of the candidates about the selection of the students from February 14 onwards.

It may be noted that the students belonging to economically and socially backward sections of society get admission to these seats. The selection process is centralised online from Pune across the state every year.

Box

Tehsil-wise candidates

As per the data shared by the education department of Zilla Parishad, the number of students registered tehsil-wise for admissions is as follows;

--Chh Sambhajinagar—5,907

--Gangapur--------1803

--Kannad------ 597

--Khuldabad----301

--Paithan------620

--Sillod -----1258

--Soyegaon---125

--Vaijapur --790

-- Phulambri-- 284

--Urban Research Centers-I---3,627

--Urban Research Centers-II---1507