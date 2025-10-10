Draw of ZP and PS reservations on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A draw will be conducted on Monday (October 13), to determine the seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and women from these categories, as well as for general category women, for Zilla Parishad (District Council) guts and Panchayat Samiti guns. The draw will be held at 12 pm in the District Planning Committee hall.

The draw for the nine panchayat samiti circles in the district will also be held on October 13 at the respective tehsil offices (of tehsil-level), stated the administration.