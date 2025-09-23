Drawing exams postponed in many districts due to heavy rains

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Elementary and Intermediate drawing grade examinations to be conducted by the Directorate of Art (DoA) over 1,000 centres in the State between September 24 and 27 were postponed following heavy rain.

However, those districts where district collectors have not issued a letter regarding heavy rainfall were excluded from this.

The DoA will also hold the Intermediate Drawing examination on September 26 and 27. However, due to heavy rainfall and flooding in certain districts, the government has postponed the exams in those specific areas. In districts where collectors have not issued postponement letters and no obstacles exist, examination will be conducted as per the original schedule.

All the centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have made preparations for the examination and there will be no problem in conducting the examination. The centre head, the government's Art Board Examination member Chandrakant Limbekar, state general secretary of the Art Teachers' Federation Pralhad Shinde, district head Sanjay Jadhav and the education officer of the secondary department Ashwini Lathkar have conducted a complete review and informed the Examination Board chairman Vinod Dandge that there would be no problem in conducting the examination.

Drawing grade examinations in the district will be held as per the original timetable, starting on Wednesday.

--Number of centres in the District: 42

--Number of students appearing: Over 31,000