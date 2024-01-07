Dream big, achieve Bigger : Dedicate two years for lifelong success

Seminar by LTCC and Gaikwad Classes: Students resolve to follow five rules of success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Do you want to dedicate two years of eleventh-twelfth to your studies and enjoy success all your life, or do you want to waste these two important years and spend the rest of your life regretting, Prof Ramdas Gaikwad, director of Gaikwad Classes asked the students. The student in the hall raised both their hands and resolved that we will study with our mind and heart and fulfill the dream of parents by following the five rules of success for two years. This was the result of the seminar organized jointly by 'Lokmat Times Campus Club' and 'Gaikwad Classes'.

The seminar on ‘Five rules of success' received such a huge response on Sunday that Sant Eknath Rangmandir in Osmanpura was filled with students and their parents. Prof Ramdas Gaikwad explained the importance of 11th and 12th class studies and made the students understand how the success or failure lies with the students. Dream big, work hard and follow the five rules of success- i.e. the sum of dreams, culture, association, struggle and dedication i.e. the path to success will take you to the pinnacle of success.

The poem on parents brought tears to the eyes of not only the students but also the parents while telling them to respect parents and teachers. We made a decision in our heart that we will not trouble our parents, we will make them happy for their hard work and fulfill all their dreams. The students opined that the seminar opened their eyes and the parents expressed their enthusiasm that the seminar had created a new energy in the students which could not have been done even by spending lakhs of rupees.

Talent hunt exam winners felicitated with parents

-At the end of the seminar, the results of the talent hunt examination conducted in the leading schools of the city by 'LTCC' and 'Gaikwad Classes' were announced. Three toppers were awarded with prizes and mementos.

-Apart from this, the first 21 students were given scholarships and gift vouchers. All participating students were given certificates. Meritorious students along with their parents were honored on this occasion. Prof Ramdas Gaikwad, Kulbhushan Gaikwad, Iliyaz Siddiqui, Akshay Sahuji, head of Lokmat advertising department, gave away the prize.