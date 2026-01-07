Dream big in life- G. Sreekanth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth urged youths to make efforts with dedication and update skills and dream big in life. He was speaking at the graduation day ceremony of Maulana Azad College held on Wednesday.

A procession was taken out on the campus, which was led by Dr Arif Pathan, Vice Principal of the college, before the programme. The programme began with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University song, followed by the recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran. Pratibha Ingle (Commissioner, Minority Development Department) and Ankush Pandhare (Deputy Commissioner, Education Department, CSMC) were the guests of honour.

Farhat Jamal (President, Maulana Azad Education Society and chairman, Maulana Azad Educational Trust) and Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui welcomed the guests.

G Sreekanth focused on the vision of the late Dr Rafiq Zakaria and the late Padma Shri Fatma Zakaria.

He asked the graduating students not to get stuck in social media and also cited Fareed Zakaria’s as an example of whom they can follow.

Dr Aparna Saraf conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Ashfaque Khan proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Sadikali Shaikh and Dr Aditi Bhattacharya and others were present.