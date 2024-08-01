Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It's a great piece of news that Toyota Kirloskar Motors is setting up its ambitious vehicle manufacturing project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Congratulations to the state government and all those involved in this effort. I am delighted that, as the Industry Minister, I was able to bring the DMIC (Auric City) to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. At that time, we successfully acquired nearly 10,000 acres of land in Shendra and Bidkin offering good prices to the farmers. I had envisioned new industries coming to this land, providing jobs to thousands of people. We hope that through industries like Toyota, Lubrizol, and JSW Green Mobility, large-scale employment opportunities will be generated. This is a moment of dream come true for me.

Rajendra Darda, Former Industry Minister, Maharashtra State.