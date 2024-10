Five-day 'Dream Home Expo' being organised by CREDAI, from October 3 to 7 at Jabinda Lawns, was inaugurated on Thursday.

CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth, SBI's DGM Chandrashekhar Ratcha, Rajendra Singh Jabinda, S B Deshmukh, Narendra Singh Jabinda, Rohit Suryavanshi, Anil Khanna (from the left), Nitin Bagadia, and Vikas Chaudhary at the inaugural ceremony of the expo.