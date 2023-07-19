Dream of Bibi ka Maqbara to become self-reliant in water likely to come true!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tourists visiting the Taj of Deccan - Bibi ka Maqbara - expressed that their sentiments have been hurt after the colourful fountains have been defunct for want of an adequate quantity of water, for the past many days. They are just returning homes after seeing the illuminated Maqbara.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), the office is trying its best to operate the fountains by hiring water through tankers, but it is financially burdensome, they grieved. The situation has emerged due to the delay in laying a 3-km-long dedicated pipeline for water by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to maintain the fountains and the sprawling gardens (inside and outside the monument), said the sources.

The illumination of the monument has become the talk of the town since last year. It is the lone monument in the region which remains open for tourists till 10 pm. Hence the illumination of the heritage adds glow and grace to it and attracts tourists to visit the place, especially during the evening hours. Hence water fountains in the oblong-shaped water cascade are the USP. The tourists enjoy spending their leisure time and feel relaxed and relieved due to the fountains. Till today the fountains are operated by sourcing water from its well or hiring tankers.

As per the ASI proposal, the CSMC will lay a 3-km-long pipeline. The estimated cost of the water project is around Rs 90 lakh. The pipeline will be laid from Salim Ali Lake to the monument via Himayat Baugh (across the Kham River). The ASI hopes that the water from the pipeline will enable them to operate the fountains, lavatories and maintain huge gardens regularly. The ASI and CSMC will soon be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard, said the sources.

The proposal of becoming self-reliant in water to maintain the heritage was mooted during the regime of the past superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley. Later on, the ASI’s Horticulture Branch after seeking the circle’s approval to it has sent the proposal for final approval to the ASI headquarters in Delhi. The estimated cost of the project is between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 95 lakh. Hence the ASI will deposit the money after getting the nod from its headquarter and then go for an MoU to fix the terms and conditions, said the sources.

Features of Project

Bibi ka Maqbara (interior portion) is one of the famous Mughal Gardens developed on the Char Baugh pattern. Its area could be around 25 acres and is divided into equal geometrical sizes through pathways.

ASI will get treated water from the CSMC’s sewage treatment plant at Salim Ali Lake. One overhead storage tank will be constructed at the lake campus, while an underground storage tank will be built on the campus of Maqbara (rear portion).

The filtered and treated water will help ASI to maintain the trees, garden, bathroom and fountains.

ASI has demanded to supply 0.2 MLD (2 lakh litres of water daily). The dedicated pipeline will have a water meter to maintain the record. The payment will be made as per the water charges fixed by the state administration for government offices.

There are 51 fountains in an oblong-shaped water cascade leading to the royal mausoleum, while one giant size fountain welcomes the tourists at the entrance.

Presently, a quantity of 8-10 water tankers (each of capacity 10,000 litres) is needed to operate the fountains and for the garden. The consumption of water is zero in monsoon, less in winter and high in summer.

The ASI and CSMC officials discussed materialising the project in December 2022, before the arrival of G20 delegates in the city.