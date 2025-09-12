Dream of joining army unfulfilled, woman posed as fake captain

Lokmar News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ruchika Jain (48, Dharampur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), dreamed of joining the Indian Army but could not fulfill it. Later, while working as a private security guard in Delhi, she reportedly began posing as an “Army Captain.” Police on Friday interrogated her thoroughly and served her notice to appear again for questioning.

Police had received information that Ruchika had been roaming in the Daulatabad area for several days wearing an Army officer’s uniform and introducing herself as a Captain. Acting on the tip, Police inspector Rekha Londhe and police sub-Inspector Sunil Bodkhe visited Dharampur at 11 am on Thursday and found her in uniform. When questioned, she claimed to be a Captain, but failed to provide any official documents or links to the Army. A search of her house led to the recovery of Para Force insignia, a three-star Army uniform, a nameplate with “Ruchika Jain,” a red Special Forces band, cap, belt, shoes, gloves, facemasks, socks, a fake ID card of “Debonair The Security People,” a 5.5 mm Hawk toy air pistol, ESA-65 sports air rifle, and trophies.

------------------

Offence bailable, released on notice

Police booked Ruchika for cheating, impersonating as an Army officer, and wearing a fake uniform. Since the offence is bailable, she was not arrested. After interrogation on Friday, police issued her a notice to appear again for questioning and released her. Police sub-Inspector Sunil Bodkhe is conducting further investigation.

-----------------

ATS and army intelligence question her

On Friday afternoon, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) interrogated Ruchika for two hours at Daulatabad Police Station, cross-verifying her documents and grilling her with multiple questions. The Army Intelligence unit also examined her separately.

------------------

Roots and property check

Originally from Chopda in Jalgaon district, Ruchika earlier worked as a private security guard in Delhi. She also did rangoli artwork and tailoring in Mumbai. In 2020, she purchased land in Daulatabad and built a house. Police have now started investigating her assets and said that letters will be sent to banks for verification.