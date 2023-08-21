Dream of receiving tap water after 5 days remains on paper!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After enjoying relief for a few months, the citizens once again grieved and complained of receiving tap water once in a week. They underlined that the commitment made by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration of supplying water on a gap of five days in the High Court through an affidavit remained only on paper. The supply after five days was stopped after a few months owing to frequent technical snags, it is learnt.

Believe it or not, the city witnessed disruption in the water supply scheme due to several technical snags that took place in July and August. To streamline the water distribution, the administration postponed the supply for a few hours (sometimes) and for one day (many times). The common people said that they are back to square one. Earlier, the political persons, corporators would use to create hue and cry when there is a delay in water supply by a day in any locality. Now during the administrative rule, they are least bothered about the operations of the water supply scheme and the delays or disruptions?

The water supply in the city has not restored to normalcy in the last two weeks. Many parts of the city are not getting water after a gap of five days. Adding to the woes, linemen do not answer their queries properly, while the officers concerned do not take their phone calls, grieved the citizens.

Gap in water supply in the below mentioned areas of the city

Eknathnagar (Osmanpura) - 7 days

TV Centre area - 8 days

Cidco, N 2 - 6 days

Arif Colony - 7 days

Rashidpura - 6 days

Ganesh Colony - 7 days

Tilaknagar, Vishwabharati Colony - 5 days

Sanjaynagar, Bhawaninagar - 8 days

Baijipura - 7 days