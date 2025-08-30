Dreams must have time limit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “While building our lives as students, our dreams should always have a time limit; otherwise they become just wishes,” asserted Yogesh Udgire, Chief Executive Officer of Trinetrini Quantum Pvt. Ltd.

He was interacting with the students in the second edition of 'SPARK' (Startup Platform for Aspiration, Resilience and Knowledge) organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell of Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering, MGM University. College Principal Dr Vijaya Musande, Desk Office Dr S B Pawar, teachers, students and others were present.

Udgire further said that the tech-savvy students of the 21st century should not consider academic pressure and career uncertainty as challenges but as opportunities.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is not here to replace you; it is here to empower you. Enhance your skills; it is necessary to move forward by adapting to the changing times. The AI will strengthen your capabilities,” he said. Syed Umair conducted the proceedings while Yogesh Sable proposed a vote of thanks.