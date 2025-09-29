Dreams washed away in Godawari Flood

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : On Sunday, water entered Paithan city after 3.06 lakh cusecs were released from Jayakwadi. Before the water reached homes, some residents managed to salvage as many valuables as possible. Some mothers had to leave their homes carrying newborns. Shops on which livelihoods depend were also flooded, causing losses worth lakhs. Some people’s bedding stores, medical shops, and clothing stores were completely submerged.

The floodwaters affected the main market area as well as several residential localities, damaging household goods and essential supplies. Preliminary estimates suggest that water entered over 200 shops in the city. The main market extends from Khandoba Temple to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, Gagabhatt Chowk, and Nath Temple. About 60% of the shops in this market were flooded. Water also entered localities like Kaharwada, Jainpura, Santnagar, Sathanagar, and Lahuji Nagar, causing damage to household items, food grains, and electronic goods. Around 316 families in the city have been relocated.

Reactions:

“Since water entered Kaharwada on Sunday afternoon, I came to Nath High School with my seven-month-old son. He is unwell and we could not get treatment. Our food grains were spoiled. We need permanent rehabilitation to recover from this flood crisis.”

— Aishwarya Jaigude, relocated resident

“In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, my medical shop was under six feet of water. Furniture and medicines worth around ₹1.5 lakh were damaged. Most of the stock had been moved elsewhere, which minimized losses.”

— Kishore Bhakre, medical shop owner

“My bedding shop in the main market was submerged under five feet of water. Cotton and finished mattresses got wet, causing losses over ₹1 lakh. I am an ordinary citizen and request immediate government assistance.”

— Iqbal Pinjari, mattress maker

Through the Vilas Bapu Bhumre Foundation, officials are providing relief to relocated residents, including meals, drinking water, medical supplies, and medicines. Food kits are also being distributed in some rural areas.

— Shekhar Shinde