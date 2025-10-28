Driver attacked with sharp cutter; Rs 27 lakh looted in daylight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking daylight robbery, two unidentified men attacked a car driver with a sharp cutter and looted a bag containing Rs 27,05,910 belonging to a Jalna-based steel company. The incident took place at around 10:30 am on Tuesday (Oct 28) in the New Shreyanagar . The injured driver has been admitted to a hospital, and a case has been registered at the Osmanpura Police Station.

According to police, Dinesh Radheshyam Sabu, a resident of New Shreyanagar, works for a steel company in Jalna and is responsible for collecting payments from dealers. On Monday night, around 9:40 pm , he returned home with Rs 27.05 lakh collected from traders in Nashik. He planned to deposit the amount at the company the next day.

In the morning, his driver, Ganesh Onkarrav Shinde (48), arrived to drive him to Jalna. Around 10:30 am, Sabu handed the cash-filled cloth bag to Ganesh while he went inside to fetch his lunchbox. Moments later, he heard Ganesh scream. When Sabu rushed outside, Ganesh told him that two men had attacked him with a cutter, thrown chili powder in his eyes, and snatched the cash bag before fleeing. The driver sustained severe hand injuries and was immediately taken to a private hospital. Police are investigating the robbery.