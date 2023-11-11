Driver held for looting elderly woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Kranti Chowk police have arrested a rickshaw driver Shafiq Khan Rafiq Khan (Panchakki) on charge of forcibly robbing an elderly woman, by taking her to an isolated place, on November 3. The police confiscated the stolen gold chain from his possession.

A native of Deulgaon Raja, Mathura Sakharam Bhorje (70) had come to the city a few days ago. She boarded an auto from Baba Petrol Pump to reach Cidco Bus Stand on November 3 afternoon. Showing concern to the lady, the driver suggested that she remove the gold chain from neck and keep it in a small pouch as chain snatching incidents are rampant in the city. However, the driver turned the three-wheeler towards Gajanan Maharaj temple from Jalna Road and then drove straight away towards Kanchanwadi. Later on, he demanded money to fuel his auto and forcibly took away the pouch, which had a gold chain and money in it. Later on, he dropped her on the road and went away. The Kranti Chowk police station inspector Santosh Patil instructed the PSI Vikas Khatke to investigate the case.

The police team surveyed the CCTV footage and traced the auto till Panchakki. Police then detained Shafiq. Four cases of looting are registered against him, said Khatke. Police Naik Bhavlal Chavan is investigating the case.