Driver killed due to unknown vehicle’s hit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old man was killed at Adul Bypass on Dhule-Solapur National Highway in Paithan tehsil of the district on Thursday evening after an unknown vehicle hit him.

The deceased driver has been identified as Ayaz Deshmukh (Barshi Naka, Beed).

According to details, Ayaz Deshmukh was carrying household goods to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Beed in his loading vehicle-Chota Hati (MH-23-AU-2338) via Adul at 4 pm on Thursday.

One of the front tyres of the vehicle got punctured in Adul Shivar, so, he was preparing to jack up the vehicle to repair the tyre.

An unknown vehicle coming from the rear side hit his Chota Hati. Ayaz Deshmukh died on the spot sustaining serious injuries while his vehicle was thrown away to the other side of the road. Pachod Police Station has taken note of the incident. Constable Jagannath Ubale is on the case.