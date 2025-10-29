Driver turns out to be accused in Rs 27.5 L robbery case

--Rs 25 L seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A driver employed for 18 years with a company owner in Jalna robbed the owner's bag containing Rs 27.5 lakh with the help of his son due to debt.

As a case was registered in this incident, the Crime Branch team arrested the driver along with his son within ten hours.

Crime Branch Senior Police Inspector (PI) Gajanan Kalyankar informed that valuables worth Rs 25.2 lakh were seized from him.

The names of the arrested accused are Ganesh Shinde (48) and Amol Ganesh Shinde (24, Mhatrewadi, Badnapur, Jalna. Dinesh Radheshyam Sabu (New Shreynagar) of a company in Jalna was collecting money from dealers and depositing it in the company.

As usual, he collected Rs 27.5 lakh from Nashik and brought it home around 9.30 pm on Monday.

Since he was late, he decided to deposit the money in the company on Tuesday. Accordingly, he was going to the company on Tuesday morning to deposit the money along with the driver, Ganesh Shinde. He handed over money bag to the driver and went home to bring the tiffin.

While putting the money in the car, the driver, Ganesh Shinde was attacked with a cutter on his hand and had chilli powder in his eyes, saying that the two had stolen the bag. Ganesh Shinde was also injured in it. A case was registered at the Osmanpura Police Station and the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch.

After collecting technical information, including CCTV footage, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Crime Branch Ratnakar Navale and other officers suspected the driver himself.

Despite being injured, no member of the driver's family came to meet him. From this, it became clear that both Ganesh Shinde and his son Amol had carried out this incident.

Accordingly, the Crime Branch teams detained his son from his native village along with the items. After arresting the two, they were produced in court and remanded in police custody until November 1.

Solving case in 10 hours

The Crime Branch team unravelled the incident in just 10 hours. For this, under the guidance of DCP Ratnakar Navale, the PI Gajanan Kalyankar, API Vinayak Shelke, PSI Arjun Kadam, Sandeep Kale and Abhijit Chikhlikar, ASI Dilip Modi, Sunil Badgujar, Constable Rajendra Solanke, Yogesh Gupta, Sanjay Gawande, Amol Shinde and Siddharth Thorat participated in the action.

Wife is sick, in debt

The wife of the accused driver, Ganesh Shinde is sick. He was saddled with debt due to her gambling habit. He also started seeing less while driving. Therefore, Ganesh's son Amol hatched a plan to get rich instantly by robbing the owner's money and becoming debt-free.

Accordingly, the father and son-in-law robbed the owner's money. However, the police revealed that the driver had broken the trust of the 18-year-old owner in just 10 hours.