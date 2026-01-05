Driver who injured vegetable sellers taken into custody, yet FIR names ‘unknown’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On Sunday, two female vegetable sellers were seriously injured in Shivajinagar when a speeding car collided with their handcarts. The driver, who lost control while turning toward Mehrasingh Naik College after encountering an oncoming rickshaw, was immediately taken into police custody.

The victims, Suman Hiwale (58) and Banobi Sayyed (57), residents of Bharatnagar, had been selling vegetables along the Shivajinagar stretch near the college. The accident caused chaos in the area as the car (MH-04-GE-1441) struck their carts. Despite the driver’s apprehension, when the FIR was filed at Pundaliknagar police station on Monday at 5.15 pm under sections BNS 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324, only the car’s registration number was mentioned. The driver’s name and address were listed as ‘unknown,’ based on the MLC report of Hiwale. The injured women were immediately sent to the hospital following the incident.