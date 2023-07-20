Drivers exceed speed to 180 km/hr on Samruddhi

Lokmat News Network

The speed limit on the Samruddhi express-way for light vehicles is 120 kms per hour, but the drivers drive the cars at 180 km/hr, it has been observed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The over-speeding is causing a severe threat of accidents. The RTO officers are now counseling the drivers, who are exceeding the speed limit for half an hour about the traffic norms and safety measures on the expressway. Along with creating awareness about safety, the RTO is also taking stern action for breaching traffic norms. The vehicles exceeding the speed limits are spotted and a siren rings from where these vehicles take an exit. The vehicles are stopped and the officers counsel the drivers.

The RTO officers have counseled 216 drivers so far, action has been taken against 1401 vehicles stopping in no parking areas on the expressway while lane-cutting action has been executed against 570 vehicles. The officers tested the tyres of 5,280 vehicles going on Samruddhi, while 321 vehicles were sent back due to the smooth tyres.

Acting RTO Vijay Kathole said, 112 kms expressway passes from the district. RTO is taking stern action against the vehicles breaching the traffic rules. A team of five officers has been established. The speed of the vehicles is tracked.

RTO’s observation; counseling by officers

Lokmat News Network

The speed limit on the Samruddhi express-way for light vehicles is 120 kms per hour, but the drivers drive the cars at 180 km/hr, it has been observed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The over-speeding is causing a severe threat of accidents. The RTO officers are now counseling the drivers, who are exceeding the speed limit for half an hour about the traffic norms and safety measures on the expressway. Along with creating awareness about safety, the RTO is also taking stern action for breaching traffic norms. The vehicles exceeding the speed limits are spotted and a siren rings from where these vehicles take an exit. The vehicles are stopped and the officers counsel the drivers.

The RTO officers have counseled 216 drivers so far, action has been taken against 1401 vehicles stopping in no parking areas on the expressway while lane-cutting action has been executed against 570 vehicles. The officers tested the tyres of 5,280 vehicles going on Samruddhi, while 321 vehicles were sent back due to the smooth tyres.

Acting RTO Vijay Kathole said, 112 kms expressway passes from the district. RTO is taking stern action against the vehicles breaching the traffic rules. A team of five officers has been established. The speed of the vehicles is tracked.