DRM conducts Rear Window Inspection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Central Railway (SCR), Nanded, Pradeep Kamle, conducted a rear window inspection from the train between Parbhani and Nagarsol on Tuesday.

During this, he reviewed the work of Amrut Bharat stations at Manavat, Selu, Partur, Rotegaon and Nagarsol stations. Pradeep Kamle reviewed the progress of developmental and safety works on the Parbhani to Nagarsol section.

During the inspection, Kamle visited Manvat, Selu, Partur, Rotegaon and Nagarsol stations. He took the review of the progress of work being done at the stations under the Amrut Bharat Station (ABS) scheme with the aim of providing world-class facilities and improved experience to the passengers.

Inspection of Level Crossings

DRM inspected various level crossings for the underbridge works to strengthen the safety infrastructure. In this, the level crossings at Badnapur - Karmad, Daulatabad - Potul, Parsoda-Rotegaon and Taroor-Nagarsol were inspected and the proposed RUB was reviewed. “The underpass railway works will increase safety, reduce the risk of accidents at level crossings and ensure smooth railway operations,” said Pradeep Kamle.