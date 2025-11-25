DRM conducts ‘window inspection’ on Parbhani-Nagarsol route

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A gazette notification was issued for land acquisition in the district for doubling the 177 km railway line between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani.

Nanded Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Central Railway (SCR) Pradeep Kamle conducted a ‘rear window inspection’ between Parbhani and Nagarsol route on Tuesday. Kamle inspected various railway gates, signal posts, railway tracks and safety resources between Parbhani and Nagarsol.

After the gazette notification regarding doubling, confusion arose regarding the land acquisition process, and citizens rushed to the officials of the Railway Construction Department along with public representatives. It is being demanded that the Central Government should acquire only the required land, considering the feelings of the citizens, their families and their lives while acquiring land and property.

Inspection of Amrut Station

Pradeep Kamle conducted an inspection of the development works underway at Amrut Station at Manawat Road, Selu, Partur, Rotegaon and Nagarsol stations on Tuesday. During this special inspection tour, he reviewed the progress on the station's revenue, increasing passenger facilities, cleanliness, waiting hall, platform improvements and basic amenities. He also inspected the construction of a railway underpass below the railway gate between Nagarsol and Tharoor stations.

CSR Nanded division’s appeal

“Passengers should follow the safety rules in the railway area, and do not cross the tracks illegally. Do not travel without a ticket. The cooperation of citizens is important for the facilities and development works being built by the railway administration," this appeal was made by SCR Nanded divisional