Drone flown without permission, case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Flying a drone without police permission for the inauguration of a jewellery showroom proved costly for a private photographer. Police seized the drone and registered a case against him.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Thorat (27, Chikalthana). On August 8, around 6.30 pm, police received information that a drone was being flown during the inauguration of a jeweller’s showroom at Trimurti Chowk. When questioned about permission, Shubham was found to have none and had attempted to film the event illegally. His drone was seized, and a case was filed. The action was carried out by Jawaharnagar police constable Pundlik Mankape.