Drop in minimum temperature in the city
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 15, 2025 21:35 IST2025-11-15T21:35:03+5:302025-11-15T21:35:03+5:30
The cold wave in the city is intensifying, with the Chikalthana Observatory recording a minimum temperature of 12.6°C on Saturday. Compared to Friday, the temperature has dropped by 0.5°C. The Meteorological Department has informed that the minimum temperature is likely to fall further in the coming days, increasing the chill in the air.