Drought-affected students to get exam fee waiver; data sought from colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University instructed colleges to send the details of drought-affected students within its jurisdiction.

It may be noted that there was scanty rainfall in many districts of the State during the last rainy season. There was a demand to waive the examination fees of the students from the affected areas. The State Government restructured a sub-committee in November 2023. The panel declared the drought-affected tehsils of the State on the basis of recorded rainfall until October 31. A total of 40 such tehsils were declared drought affected while 1021 revenue mandals had drought-like situations.

Those students who appeared for the winter session- October-November examination and are from declared drought affected villages will get an examination fee waiver. There are four districts within jurisdiction of Bamu.

A total of 25 tehsils from Jalna, Beed, Dharashive and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are on the list of drought-affected places.

The university asked the colleges to send the list of students from the affected areas. The tehsil-wise affected towns and villages area s follows; Chhatrpati Sambhajinagar, Paithan (Aadul, Balanagar, Nandar, Lohagaon, Dhorkin, Beedkin, Pachod, Vihamandava), Phulambri (Aland, Pirbavada, Vadodabazar), Vaijapur (Khandala, Shivur, Borsar, Loni kh, Garaj, Lasurgaon, Mahalgaon, Nagamathan and Ladgaon), Gangapur (Manjari, Bhendala, Shendurwada, Turkabad, Waluj, Harsul, Siddhanath W), Khuldabad (Ellora, Sultanpur, Bazar Sawangi, Sillod, Nillod, Bharadi, Golegaon, Ajanta, Aamthana, Borgaon Bazar), Kannad (Chapaner, Deogaon Rangari, Chikalthana, Pishor, Nachanvel, Chincholi Limbaji, Karanjkhed and Pimpalwadi. Jalna (Jafrabad, Ghansawangi and Partur tehsils). Dharashiv- Tuljapur, Geverai (Salgara, Sawargaon Mangrul, Itkal, Hangarga and Naldurgun), Paranda (Aasu, Jawala, Anala, Sonari, Ambhi, Manakeshwar), Bhoom (Walwad, Let), Kalamb (Itkur, Yermala, Moha, Shiradhon, Govindpur) and Omerga (Dalimb, Narangawadi, Mulaj and Murum).