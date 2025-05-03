Drought-prone Marathwada will change world's perception towards water: Prabhu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Marathwada has long been equated with water scarcity, but the Centre for Water Literacy project has the potential to change that narrative—not just for Marathwada, but for the entire country,” said former union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a Water Literacy Centre in the Satara area, where he expressed hope that the initiative would serve as a model for water management and awareness nationwide.

The SRPF Commandant Vikram Sali, Dr Priyanand Aghale, who conceptualised the project, and Ravi Chaudhary were present on the occasion.

Prabhu said, “There was a time when the mention of Marathwada brought to mind the Muktisangram. Today, unfortunately, it is known for water scarcity. If people continue to misuse water, then their education holds little meaning. That’s why water literacy is essential. This project will play a significant role in the times to come, helping build awareness and responsibility around water usage.”

Creating awareness about water – A Need of the Hour

This pioneering project is being supported financially by Pravin Tayal, Saurabh Desarda, Vineet Pitti, Nikhil Khivnsara, and Dr. Priyanand Aghale. Besides, personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) are also actively contributing to the project.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Aghale remarked, “In the 1970s, India focused on achieving educational literacy, and today, we are a literate nation. However, we remain illiterate when it comes to water. Our rivers and all water sources have become polluted. Water conservation is now essential. Ordinary citizens must first become literate about water usage. This Water Literacy Centre will be the first in India to take on the responsibility of educating people about water.”