Drought will soon be a thing of past in Marathwada: CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proclaimed that his government is making all efforts to make drought, a thing of the past, in Marathwada.

“ The recent downpour in the region has pushed the farmers to suffer severe losses due to damage of standing crops. We are and will always stand by the farmers in their crisis hour. These victims of natural calamity will get relief immediately. The drought-prone Marathwada will prosper and progress as several water projects valuing crores of rupees are underway. We have brought water from Krishna Valley to Marathwada; the excess water from Sangli valley and Kolhapur valley will also be diverted soon, apart from drawing 54 TMC of water from Ulhas valley. The detailed project report (DPR) of the same will be ready by December; invite tender by January and then within next six months the works will get started. We have brought 38 TMC of water through seven projects (under Marathwada Water Grid Scheme) in the last two years,” stressed CM, adding that soon the drought will be a thing of the past in the region.

The chief minister was addressing at the flag hoisting programme organised to mark 75th Marathwada Muktisangram Din at Siddharth Garden, on Wednesday morning. The CM and a plethora of public representatives and bureaucrats also offered floral tribute at the martyrs memorial (those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Marathwada).

EV Capital of India

The chief minister further pointed out,“ We are developing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna cities as ‘Industrial Magnets’ through attracting investments in Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). Today, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has become a favourite destination for industrial investments. Major industries are preferring their investments, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) sectors. Hyundai had also announced its investment. Hence the city will soon be tagged as the EV capital of India. These prosperity will also generate employment to the sons of the soil.”

Development works in region

The chief minister also mentioned of development works done in the region including generation of employment to 14,000 persons through Latur Coach Factory; fulfilling the decades old demand of starting train from Beed to Ahilyanagar; Rs 3,021 crore for development of roads; Rs 61 crore for renovation of Ghrishneshwar Temple (Ellora); Rs 541 crore for Tuljabhavani Temple (Dharashiv); the plan of Aundha Nagnath has also been sanctioned; 115 electric buses to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; implementing of intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) on nine key highways (2000 kms); new water supply scheme (of Rs 2740 crore) and approving the share of municipal corporation, etc.