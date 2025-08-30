Drug-addicted father bites eight-month-old baby

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents of Naregaon were stunned after a drug-addicted father allegedly bit his eight-month-old baby and threatened to kill the child during a quarrel with his wife. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday.

The accused, Shahrukh Shaikh, a plumber, has been addicted to intoxicants for several days. That evening, he returned home drunk, prompting his wife to urge him to quit. She briefly stepped out to her parents’ house to fetch their elder children, leaving the infant at home. On returning, she found the baby crying in pain. Bite marks were discovered on the child’s back and thigh. When confronted, Shaikh admitted to biting the infant in anger and warned he would kill the child if his wife complained again. The horrified mother rushed to MIDC Cidco police station and filed a case. Police have registered an offence against Shaikh and taken up further investigation.