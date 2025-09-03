Drug menace creeps into villages; narcotics worth Rs 7 crore seized in 8 months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The narcotics trade, once seen as an urban menace, is now tightening its grip on villages. Cannabis tops the list of substances consumed in rural areas, with police seizing drugs worth Rs 7.3 crore across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (rural), Beed, Dharashiv, and Jalna in just eight months.

This surge came to light after special IGP Virendra Mishra ordered an intensified crackdown. For years, city markets had been flooded with illegally sold painkillers and costly synthetic drugs like MD. Now, the same substances are finding their way into rural belts, raising concerns among local leaders. Acting on Mishra’s directives, superintendents of the four districts formed task forces, launched aggressive operations, and conducted awareness campaigns in 131 schools and colleges.

Crackdown and arrests

From January to August, police registered 76 cases, acting against both peddlers and users. In all, 102 traffickers were arrested, while 108 addicts including six minors faced action. Preventive notices were served to the minors.

What was seized

• 1,129 kg of cannabis and plants

• 835 kg of opium

• 73.03 grams of MD drugs

• Large quantities of tablets and liquid intoxicants

District-wise figures

• Dharashiv: 31 cases, 42 arrests

• Beed: 18 cases, 17 arrests

• Sambhajinagar (rural): 15 cases, 12 arrests (plus 6 notices)

• Jalna: 11 cases, 25 arrests

Helplines for reporting drug activity

• Sambhajinagar (rural): 9175777646

• Beed: 9270243200

• Dharashiv: 8999890498

• Jalna: 7843051026

“We are committed to a zero-tolerance approach. Special NDPS squads with trained officers are working district-wise. Citizens can safely share information on helplines; identities will be protected,” said special IGP Virendra Mishra.