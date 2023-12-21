Drug offender Ajay Thakur placed in jail for one year

MPDA action against the seventeenth offender in a year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajay Thakur, notorious for selling drugs, has been detained in Harsul jail under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) act for the second time in a year and a half. At the end of December 2023, the city police sent 17 criminals to jail under this act.

Ajay, a petty burglar, turned to serious crime in the last few years by teaming up with criminals in Pundaliknagar. In all, 38 serious crimes like robbery, burglary, attempted murder, rape have been registered against him. In the month of October, he tried to grab the house in Satara. Then the crime branch arrested him red-handed while selling drugs on December 2.

Police sources had learned that Ajay had been using drugs in a party that was organised with other criminals who had recently been released from jail. Since then, the police were on his trail. Crime branch inspector Sandeep Gurme, Satara police station PI Ashok Giri sent a proposal for action under MPDA. Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia immediately approved the proposal. PSI Suresh Jarwal, Dwarkadas Bhange, API Vilas Vaishnav, Digambar Rathod and Deepak Shinde took action.