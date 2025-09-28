Drug peddler arrested; Three days police custody ordered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jinsi police have arrested a drug peddler and secured three days of police custody, following a trap operation on Friday night in Kiradpura.

Trap Operation and Seizure

The accused, identified as Sayyad Arbaz (29, Sharif Colony), was caught while allegedly delivering drugs on his two-wheeler (MH-20-HK-0312),police inspector Shivaji Budhwant of Jinsi Police Station said. Police seized 90 Nitrosan 10 tablets, commonly misused as drugs, along with Rs 2,100 in cash and a mobile phone. The operation was part of a special drive against drug abuse launched by police commissioner Pravin Pawar, with all station officers and the NDPS team instructed to take strict action. Acting on a tip-off, police inspector Budhwant, police sub-inspector Pratap Salve, and constables Shankpal and Pawar laid a trap to catch Arbaz. On Sunday, the police paraded Arbaz on foot in Kiradpura while handcuffed. During interrogation, he revealed the name of a Mukundwadi-based supplier, prompting police to expand the investigation.