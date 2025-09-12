Drug peddlers, goons, and eve-teasers shamed in city and colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City police have intensified their crackdown by parading notorious criminals including drug peddlers, extortionists, and eve-teasers through crowded areas with handcuffs to “shame” them before the public.

This new “parade pattern,” ongoing for the past month, aims to deter anti-social elements who roam on sports bikes, harassing women and creating nuisance with loud noises. On Friday, three offenders were paraded through Jinsi, MGM College, and Pundliknagar. Among them was the infamous goon Tipya alias Javed Shaikh, who, unable to bear the humiliation, created a ruckus and attempted to injure himself by banging his head on a roadside snack cart.

------------------

Eve-Teasers Shamed at MGM College

Two youths Shaikh Sameer(25, Indiranagar) and Syed Ijaz (25) were arrested on Thursday for harassing women by cutting across their paths on sports bikes, recording videos, and uploading them on social media. Before being sent to judicial custody, police paraded them on Friday afternoon at MGM College, the very spot where they had misbehaved. Inspector Kundan Kumar Waghmare, PSI Nivrutti Gayke, Kanchan Mirdhe, and Subhash Shewale led the action, which drew applause from students.

------------------

Drug peddler begged to avoid parade

Another criminal, Shaikh Niyaz alias Sikandar (35, Mujib Colony), caught with drugs, a country-made pistol, and even black-magic items, was paraded by Jinsi police through the same areas where he used to sell narcotics. Assistant Inspector Gautam Wawale led the operation. Niyaz repeatedly pleaded with police not to shame him publicly, but residents watched as he walked with his head bowed in disgrace.

------------------

Tipya’s parade for the second day

The notorious goon Tipya faced his second consecutive day of public humiliation. Known for threatening businessmen and hoteliers for extortion, he was paraded barefoot and in handcuffs through the main marketplace by Inspector Ashok Bhandare. Outraged, Tipya tried to injure himself by smashing his head on a snack cart. By late night, police had initiated the process of registering another case against him. Meanwhile, his sister Rubina Shaikh was also booked for abusing and threatening locals during Friday’s parade.