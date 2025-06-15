Drug peddling near sunny centre: 2 arrested with 48 bottles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a crackdown on street-level drug abuse, Cidco Police arrested two men for selling intoxicating medicinal syrup near the Sunny Centre area a known crime hotspot.

The accused have been identified as Naim Shah (24), a resident of Rehmania Colony, and Kishore Bhanudas Kasare of Misarwadi, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police team nabbed Naim near Sunny Centre with 48 syrup bottles in a sack. Though each bottle’s market price is Rs 175, he was allegedly selling them at Rs 300 to Rs 400. During the raid, Kishore arrived at the spot to buy the bottles and was immediately detained. Both have prior criminal records at Cidco and Jinsi police stations. The operation was led by PI Somnath Jadhav with API Subhash Shewale, Mangesh Pawar, Vishal Sonawane, and others.