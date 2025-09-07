Drugs, homemade firearm, and black magic materials seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Narcotics (NDPS) team raided a house in Katkat Gate and seized drugs, a homemade firearm, and materials used for black magic on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 34 items were recovered, and one accused was taken into custody. A case is being registered at Jinsi police station under the NDPS Act, Arms Act, and Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. The accused has been identified as Shaikh Niyaz alias Sikandar (35, Mujib Colony, Galli No. 2). According to police, confidential information indicated that Sikandar was involved in drug sales. Following this, police sub-Iinspector Amol Mhaske, along with officers along with team and forensic experts conducted the raid. During the search, the team recovered over 12 grams of MD drugs in two packets, a homemade pistol (Makzin) with an empty magazine, and over 20 grams of suspicious powder. Items linked to black magic included two animal bones, a tortoise shell, a black cloth ghost mask, a skin hunter, small cowries, garlands with 109, 55, and 33 cowries, 84 silver-colored and 79 gold-colored coins wrapped in red cloth, metal tortoises, black stones, kumkum, turmeric, and other ritual materials. Police also confirmed that Sikandar has a prior case for rioting in 2017 in the Rajabazar area. Preliminary investigation suggests that his drug-selling network operates across the state.

(Photo attached)