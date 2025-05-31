Drugs seized in Khultabad police raid

Chhatapati Sambhajinagar

Khultabad police, acting on secret information, raided a house in Gulab Shaha Colony’s Adwadi Bazaar and seized narcotics worth Rs 68,420. At 11.45 pm on Friday, the team led by police inspector Dhananjay Farate, with forensic experts, found Syed Bilal alias Iqbal Khalil (38) suspiciously outside the house. A search revealed eight packets of Mephadrone (MD) and nine packets of yellow Magnesium Sulphate IP hidden in an iron cupboard. Bilal initially denied possession but later admitted it. The drugs underwent preliminary examination and will be sent for detailed analysis. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and Bilal was arrested. Investigation is ongoing.