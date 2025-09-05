Drums, Lezim, and Women’s enthusiasm mark ‘Ti’ cha Ganpati Visarjan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Women in traditional attire joined the Lokmat Sakhi ‘Ti’ cha Ganpati idol immersion procession with the sound of drums and cymbals. Girl students of Kids Capital English School played lezim with equal enthusiasm. Some women performed fugdi, while others danced pauli. The crowd chanted, “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya, come again early next year.”

Deputy Marketing Manager of Croma Rohit Garud, extended support for this initiative. With cooperation from Smita Collection and Kankaratna Gems, organizers held various competitions for ‘Ti’ cha during Ganeshotsav, which drew an overwhelming response. The names of the winners of those competitions are as follows:

Fashion Show Winners

• First – Seema Pawale

• Second – Savita Nagula

• Third – Sayali Kamble

Rangoli Competition

• First – Savita Nagula

• Second – Varsha Satpute

• Third – Pratibha Ban

Mehendi Competition

• First – Sanjana Jadhav

• Second – Mangal Dargad

• Third – Vaishnavi Lakhurkar

Pooja thali decoration

• First – Varsha Satpute

• Second – Deepali Nehate

• Third – Anupama Bhondwe

Judges played their role well

These various competitions were judged by Sheetal Tamboli, Shalvi Dande, Sneha Jaju, Vanita Chhajed, and Chhaya Brahme.

Prizes for winners

Winners of the various competitions were awarded gift vouchers from Croma worth Rs 3,000 for first place, Rs 2,000 for second place, and Rs 1,000 for third place.

Drawing Competition Winners

Class 1st to 4th

• First – Shravan Mehetre

• Second – Dashmit Bedi

• Third – Samati Ghante

• Consolation – Ishita Ambhore

Class 5th to 7th

• First – Samruddhi Zunzare

• Second – Pranjal Jamdhade

• Third – Mohit Hapse

Class 8th to 10th

• First – Tanishk Sagalgile

• Second – Rudra Ghughe

• Third – Anisha Tadvi

The students of Kids Capital English School presented lezim.

-----------

With the winners of the drawing competition and judge Amardeep Verma from Prozone Croma.

---------

With the winners of the Devi-Devata Fashion Show competition along with Preeti Sonawane and Kavita Ghodele from Phoenix.

-----------

With the winners of the Pooja Thali competition along with judge Amardeep Verma, Manager, Prozone Croma Store.

-----------

With the winners of the Mehendi and Rangoli competitions held during ‘Ti’ cha Ganpati festival, along with judges and Croma representative Shubham Ware.